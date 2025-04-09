Michelle Obama Addresses Divorce Rumors: ‘All of My Choices Are for Me’

Michelle Obama has finally addressed the wild rumors that she and former President Barack Obama are headed for divorce.

Speculation mounted that the Obamas were splitting when Barack, 63, attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration without his wife.

The former first lady, 61, broke her silence on the unfounded chatter about her marriage during an appearance on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, which aired on Wednesday.

She explained that since leaving the White House in 2017—and with daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, now grown and out of the house—she has been intentionally carving out time for herself. That newfound independence, she said, likely sparked the speculation.

“I want to know what your life and your social life looks like right now,” Bush asked.

“It is whatever I want, Sophia, It’s whatever I want,” Obama replied. “It’s the first time in my life all of my choices are for me.”

Reflecting on her time as first lady from 2009 to 2017, she added, “I didn’t give myself that freedom.”

“That’s the thing that we as women struggle with—disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” said the former first lady.

“This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us,” she went on. “We start actually going, what am I? What am I doing? What am I doing this for? And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

Rumors of a possible split also gained traction after a gossip magazine alleged actress Jennifer Aniston, 56, was in a relationship with the 44th president and that his wife felt “betrayed.”

“I’ve met him once,” the former Friends star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I know Michelle more than him.”

The former president in January hit back at the gossip by posting an intimate photo on social media holding his wife’s hands to celebrate her 61st birthday.

He wrote in a caption: “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

“Love you, honey!” she responded on X.

And on Valentine’s Day, he shared another gushing message: “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle Obama!”