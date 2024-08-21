Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, former first lady Michelle Obama took the stage at the 2024 Democratic Convention (DNC) in Chicago to pledge support for the sitting vice president and Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. While her powerful messages and unparalleled rhetorical skills were center stage at the event, the internet is still buzzing about Obama’s look (deemed “futuristic” en mass), which many Redditors feel mirrored the hopeful but exigently imperative tenor of her speech.

Obama wore a sleeveless deconstructed suit jacket with a crisscross design by ready-to-wear label MONSE paired with matching navy slacks, Jimmy Choo Scarlett pumps, and silver David Yurman jewelry. Obama’s longtime stylist and friend, Meredith Koop, styled the look seen here:

Women’s Wear Daily reports that the avant-garde pantsuit was from Monse’s Resort 2025 collection. The brand’s creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia (two former creative directors at Oscar de La Renta), told WWD earlier this year that the collection was inspired by AI, aliens, and outer space. The overarching sci-fi theme of the luxury brand’s resort collection seems to have resonated with social media’s unofficial fashion critics, as did Obama’s choice to wear a menswear-inspired ‘power suit’ while speaking about—albeit briefly—the state of reproductive rights, which primarily affect women.

“Gorgeous outfit. I love the subversive nature of the deconstructed suit. I love the power of making such a masculine symbol stand for feminine power,” one Reddit user wrote of her DNC outfit. “I got Star Wars vibes from this, which I felt was fitting because ‘a new hope.’ So chic,” raved another user.

The Monse Criss Cross Jacket and matching Tuxedo Cuff Trousers Obama wore at the DNC on Tuesday are available for pre-order on the brand’s website now.

Monse Criss Cross Jacket The navy sleeveless jacket features an alluring crisscross silhouette, a long-line fit, and belted detailing. Purchase the matching trousers here. Buy At Monse $ 1690

Jimmy Choo 50mm Scarlett Pumps The ultimate (and infinitely wearable) kitten heel with a little lace-up detail to build on the avant-garde appeal. Buy At Farfetch $ 1075 Free Shipping | Free Returns