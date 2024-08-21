Michelle Obama Just Reminded America of Her Power

August 20 is an important day in American history.

On Aug. 20, 1619, it marked the painful beginning of slavery for Black people in America.

405 years later, on Aug. 20, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris would officially become the first Black woman in American history to be nominated as a presidential candidate of a major political party.

And on that same historic day, the nation would hear one of the most inspiring political speeches of all time from the first Black woman to occupy the White House as the nation’s First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Nothing’s a coincidence that the Chicago native welcomed the Democratic National Convention in her hometown with a level of passion, reflection, and conviction that’s been lacking in politics for quite some time.

For many years, it’s become clear that Forever First Lady Michelle Obama’s popularity has only endured following the astronomical success of her two autobiographical books and viral frank talk about our current state of politics.

Many have often suggested that she should consider political office herself. She has made it clear multiple times that she has no interest. After watching the racism and stress it took on her husband up close for eight years, nobody should blame her.

And that’s exactly why her 20 minute speech on Tuesday night was arguably one of the best political speeches of all time because it came from the mouth of a Black woman who has seen the promise and peril of America—without wanting anything more than Americans to “do something.”

There is a natural ease to Michelle Obama that resonates in ways her contemporaries in politics haven’t been able to measure. Her upbringing is as familiar to many Americans across various identities, while being unique to her personal journey all the same. The First Lady is the embodiment of the American Dream (pulling herself up by the bootstraps to succeed in life) while also enduring the nightmare of American racism (facing discrimination and hatred of others for having earned such success).

After helping her husband, former President Barack Obama, win the White House and bring hope to a new generation of Americans, she witnessed a cultural reset with the following election victory of Donald Trump.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” the First Lady said. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black.”

But rather than wallow in that legitimate pain, Mrs. Obama pivots to optimism, hope, and a level of self-determination that’s more than inspiring, but a requiem of how we collectively save this democracy.

“Going small is the opposite of what we teach our kids. Going small is petty. It’s unhealthy. And quite frankly, it’s unpresidential,” she said. “So, why would any of us accept this from anyone seeking our highest office?”

It is in this moment when the guiding principle of the Forever First Lady rings true: We don’t ever have to lower our standards, hope, and expectations for good based on the misdeeds of others. While that’s a hard pill for many of us to swallow in these turbulent times, Michelle Obama has truly been the personification of that—an undeniable reality that should make us all reflect.

If there’s anyone who could give up on America, it’s her. She truly played by the rules, and saw the very country that gave her hope betray her sense of it by electing a man who attacked her family—and those who looked like her—over and over again. But the irony of America is that in moments of despair, comes instant karma—and Michelle Obama’s ability to capture it once again.

“I want to know—I want to know—who’s going to tell him, who’s going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” she said while referring to Trump’s controversial remarks that immigrants are taking “Black jobs.”

Here she was in front of America having the opportunity to endorse another Black woman to take down the man who has been the bane of not only her existence—but that of her culture. To see thousands in a packed room cheer her on as she rallied them to do so not only was a major blow to Trump’s ego—but a clear reminder that “hope is making a comeback” in America with the First Lady being able to do so.

“Don’t complain if no one from the campaign has specifically reached out to ask for your support. There is simply no time for that kind of foolishness,” she says towards the end of her powerful speech. “This is your official ask, Michelle Obama is asking you, no I’m telling y’all to do something.”

It was not only a clarion call we needed more than ever, but a reminder that the one who blew the trumpet is one of the greatest to ever do it.