    Michelle Obama Recalls Her ‘Uncontrollable Sobbing’ on Trump’s Inauguration Day

    LET IT ALL OUT

    Katie Hawkinson

    Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama standing on the U.S. Capitol steps.

    Rob Carr/Reuters

    Michelle Obama revealed that she sobbed “uncontrollably” on the day of Donald Trumps 2017 presidential inauguration in her new podcast released Tuesday. The former first lady was describing her family’s last trip on the presidential aircraft when she revealed her emotions on that day: “When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years.” She also revealed what was going through her head during the actual ceremony. “There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” Obama said. Her new podcast, The Light Podcast, was released to promote her latest book, The Light We Carry, released in November.

