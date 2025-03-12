Politics

Michelle Obama Reveals What Changed Her Mind About Barack’s Presidential Run

‘THIS IS CRAZY’

The former first lady shed light on the subject in the first episode of her new podcast.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Dan Ladden-Hall

Dan Ladden-Hall

Breaking News Editor

DanLaddenHall

dan.hall@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. NewsEducation Secretary Stumbles on Fox as Department Bloodbath Officially Begins
Julia Ornedo