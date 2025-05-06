Identities

Michelle Obama Reveals What Drove Her to Therapy

TUNE UP

The former first lady has continued her candid tour of popular podcasts by opening up on her mental health during a sit down with Jay Shetty on his pod “On Purpose.”

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Michelle has continued her candid tour of popular podcasts by opening up on her mental health during a sit down with Jay Shetty on his pod “On Purpose.”
Jay Shetty "On Purpose" / YouTube

Former first lady Michelle Obama has revealed what made her seek therapy.

Fresh from setting the record straight on rumors about a divorce from husband Barack, Michelle was back on the podcast circuit—this time on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose.

Michelle Obama Trashes Divorce Rumors: ‘Everyone Would Know’OPEN SECRET
Erkki Forster
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama greets her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, on stage during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024.

The 60-year-old told the British host that she is going through a “transition,” referring to her life post-politics, her age, and her two daughters becoming adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know? I’m 60-years-old, I’ve finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I’m an empty nester, my girls are in—you know, they’ve been launched," she said.

Malia, who turns 27 in July, and Sahsa, who turns 24 in June, were just children when their father became president of the United States in 2009.

Malia, who graduated from Harvard in 2021, is now a writer and director. Her short film The Heart debuted at Sundance Film Festival last year. She has also worked on the Amazon Prime Video series Swarm.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama appear on stage at the Democratic National Convention last year.
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama appear on stage at the Democratic National Convention last year. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Sasha graduated from Washington, D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School in 2019 and then enrolled at the University of Michigan before switching to the University of Southern California. She graduated from USC with a degree in sociology in 2023. The pair live together in Los Angeles.

Michelle added on Jay Shetty’s pod that “every choice that I’m making is completely mine,” now that the girls have flown the nest and she’s no longer a part of a presidential administration.

“I now don’t have the excuse of, ‘Well, my kids need this’ or ‘My husband needs that’ or ‘The country needs that,’” she explained.

She said her “formal therapy” serves as a “tune-up for this next phase” in an attempt to “unwind some old habits and sort through some old guilt.”

‘The View’ Slams Obama Divorce Rumors Meghan McCain Fueled‘TACKY’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
View

“So, I’m getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole ‘nother phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know—let me go get some coaching while I’m doing it," she said.

It comes after Michelle brushed off rumors of a divorce from Barack. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast last Thursday, she said: “If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it.”

Whispers swirled after Barack attended both Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s second inauguration solo.

US President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha walk to board Air Force One at Cape Cod Air Force Station in Massachusetts on August 21, 2016 as they depart for Washington after a two-week holiday at nearby Martha's Vineyard. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha walk to board Air Force in 2016. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Podcast host Steven Bartlett noted her absence had led some to think “there’s an issue with you and Barack, there’s a divorce coming,” a comment that prompted a hearty laugh from Michelle.

“Let me tell you—he would know it,” she said, pointing to her brother, Craig Robinson, who was also on the episode. “And everybody would know it.”

“I’m not a martyr, I’m not,” Michelle continued. “I would be problem-solving in public, and be like, ‘Let me tell you what [Barack] did.”

Michelle has a podcast with her brother called IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsDiddy Looks Unrecognizable in Courtroom as Trial Begins
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
ScoutedI’m Sorry, But Rag & Bone’s Viral Sweatpant Jeans Are Worth the Hype (and Every Penny)
Jamie Stone
TrumplandTrump Expects You to Work on His New National Holidays
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTop Republican Waves the White Flag Amid Wipeout Fears
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsBill O’Reilly Attacks ‘Dopey’ Trump: ‘No Excuse’
Janna Brancolini