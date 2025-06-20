Michelle Obama ‘So Glad’ Not to Have Son Who’d Have Been a Baby Barack

Michelle Obama has revealed that she’s “so glad” she didn’t have a son with husband President Barack Obama because he would’ve been a clone of the former president.

In this week’s episode of her podcast, IMO, Michelle and her co-host (and brother) Craig Robinson spoke to New York radio host Angie Martinez about the challenges around raising sons “in a volatile culture filled with bad examples of masculinity.”

Malia and Sasha grew up in the White House. Annie Leibovitz/White House via Getty Images

Talking about their own children, Martinez told Michelle, “You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” to which she responded, ”I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy.” ADVERTISEMENT

When asked why she and Barack never tried for a third child after daughters Sasha and Malia, Michelle quipped, “Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama.”

While Martinez felt that a baby Barack “would’ve been amazing,” Michelle disagreed, arguing, ”I would’ve felt for him.” Robinson joked that Michelle just “borrowed” his boys, and she agreed, telling Martinez, “I got plenty.”

Michelle thinks one Barack Obama is plenty. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

Sounding content with the two daughters she and Barack did have, Michelle said of parenthood, “I’ve loved every phase of parenting: I loved them when they were little babies, I loved them when they were walking and starting to talk, the teenage years were interesting in the White House.”