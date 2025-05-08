Michelle Reveals the Brutal Words Barack Said to Her When Her Mom Died

Everyone Missed Leonardo DiCaprio’s Met Gala Debut
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
Leonardo DiCaprio made his debut at the Met Gala on Monday night without anybody noticing, forgoing the red carpet for a lowkey appearance in order to allow girlfriend Vittoria Cerretti her moment in the spotlight. Ceretti turned heads as she strutted solo down the red carpet, clad in a pinstriped Moncler x EE72 dress complete with matching gloves, a train and an oversized hood. She later hooked up with Leo inside the venue, with the Oscar-winner complimenting her look with a classy black tuxedo. Although the couple tried their best to avoid the throng of photographers dotted throughout the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they were eventually snapped by Vogue, with DiCaprio attempting to hide his identity by putting his hand in front of his face. The couple has been linked with each other since 2023 and prefer to keep their romance private, with supermodel Ceretti telling Vogue France in March that “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter.” She added: “Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex, so it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”