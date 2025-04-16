Cause of Death Revealed for Child Star Who Died at 39
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death has been revealed around two months after her sudden passing at 39. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People magazine Wednesday that Trachtenberg died from natural causes. They said her death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus. The actress was found dead in a New York City apartment on Feb. 26 after officers received a 911 call. They subsequently found Trachtenberg unresponsive but reported no signs of foul play. Throughout her career, Trachtenberg played a handful of beloved roles across film and television. She was widely known for playing the eponymous heroine from the 1996 film Harriet the Spy, and later touched audiences through her roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. At the time of Trachtenberg’s death, several of her co-stars paid tribute on social media. “This was the first day I met Michelle,” Blake Lively wrote on Instagram in February alongside a photo of her and Trachtenberg from Gossip Girl. “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.”