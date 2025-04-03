Michelle Williams Has Secretly Welcomed Her Fourth Child
Michelle Williams and her director husband Thomas Kail quietly welcomed their third child together, People reported. This is the 44-year-old actress’s fourth baby, as she shares a daughter, Matilda, 18, with the late Heath Ledger. She has a four-year-old son, Hart, and another baby she welcomed in 2022 with Kail. Williams and Kail’s family of six was spotted near their New York neighborhood as they celebrated the baby’s birth via surrogate about six weeks ago, according to a source. “They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings,” the source told People. Williams is already attracting awards buzz for her role in the limited series Dying for Sex, set to launch on Hulu on Friday. This follows her brief working hiatus following the release of her last movie, The Fabelmans, in 2022. In Jan. 2023, Williams told Entertainment Weekly how she balanced working on The Fabelmans right after she gave birth to her third child. “My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most,” she said. ”But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it.”
