Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Michelle Williams Has Secretly Welcomed Her Fourth Child

BABY BOOM
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 1:22PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: (L-R) Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend FX's "Dying For Sex" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on April 02, 2025 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: (L-R) Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend FX's "Dying For Sex" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on April 02, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Michelle Williams and her director husband Thomas Kail quietly welcomed their third child together, People reported. This is the 44-year-old actress’s fourth baby, as she shares a daughter, Matilda, 18, with the late Heath Ledger. She has a four-year-old son, Hart, and another baby she welcomed in 2022 with Kail. Williams and Kail’s family of six was spotted near their New York neighborhood as they celebrated the baby’s birth via surrogate about six weeks ago, according to a source. “They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings,” the source told People. Williams is already attracting awards buzz for her role in the limited series Dying for Sex, set to launch on Hulu on Friday. This follows her brief working hiatus following the release of her last movie, The Fabelmans, in 2022. In Jan. 2023, Williams told Entertainment Weekly how she balanced working on The Fabelmans right after she gave birth to her third child. “My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most,” she said. ”But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
American Tourist Arrested After Leaving Can of Coke for Dangerous Isolated Tribe
STAY AWAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.03.25 12:31PM EDT 
NORTH SENTINAL ISLAND, INDIA -- APRIL 11, 2024: Maxar closeup satellite imagery of North Sentinel Island, which is one of the Andaman Islands, an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal. The island is a protected area of India. It is home to the Sentinelese, an indigenous tribe in voluntary isolation. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2024 Maxar Technologies.
Maxar/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

An American tourist has been arrested after visiting an off-limits island that’s home to a dangerous tribe who killed another U.S. citizen in 2018. Ukrainian-American Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, was snared by cops upon returning from North Sentinel Island, one of the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean. He failed to find its indigenous people—who shot and killed 26-year-old missionary John Chau almost six and a half years ago—but he left a can of Coke and a coconut on the shore. While Chau was hit with an arrow while wading towards the island, Viktorovych achieved the rare feat of actually stepping foot on it—and, luckily for him, did not encounter the local Sentinelese people. Pronob Sircar, a Tribal Welfare Officer, lodged a complaint with police after Viktorovych was spotted by fishermen upon return from his March 29 visit. He told British tabloid The Sun: “He explained that he is crazy and likes adventures. I think he was inspired by John Chau. Sentinelese are a very isolated and mysterious tribe and that has encouraged him to go there and capture them.” Viktorovych sailed across a 25-mile strait in a dinghy fitted with a motor at a local workshop. His trip was meticulously planned, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course
TEED UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Vanity Fair Editor Radhika Jones to Step Down
FAIR ENOUGH
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 04.03.25 1:49PM EDT 
Radhika Jones.
Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones is leaving the magazine after an eight-year tenure, she told staff in a note on Thursday. Jones will depart this spring saying that she had completed most of the goals she set out to accomplish during her run at the magazine. “Those of you who know me well now I can be a little restless, once a mission is accomplished,” she wrote, according to The New York Times. “And I have always had a horror of staying too long at the party.” Jones, bolstered by New Yorker editor David Remnick, succeeded esteemed editor Graydon Carter after he stepped down in 2017. She oversaw the magazine’s embrace of the digital era even as it faced the headwinds—and the staff cuts—of a post-COVID decline. A Condé Nast spokesperson did not return a request for comment on Jones’ last day or who will lead the paper after she leaves.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Demi Moore’s Daughter Still Takes Baths With Her Sisters
RUB A DUB DUB
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.03.25 11:35AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 11:32AM EDT 
(L-R) Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis.
(L-R) Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis. Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis—have taken a childhood past time into adulthood, Page Six reported. “We all still take baths together, my sisters and I,” Rumer Willis confessed on a Tuesday episode of the What in the Winkler?! podcast. “And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in.” The 36-year-old, who is the oldest of Willis and Moore’s children, seemed aware that many might consider the behavior odd. “People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t,” she said. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress also discussed sharing a bed with her 23-month-old baby, Louetta, saying that she hopes her daughter will want to continue sleeping with her even when she gets older. “I still sleep in bed with my mom,” she added, referring to Moore. She shares her child with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas, and claimed that she takes inspiration from Moore and Willis on how to effectively co-parent after splitting up. “Even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I,” Rumer said of her parents in February on Britain’s Loose Women. “I never felt like I had to choose. Like, they never played against each other. We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Guess What Country Trump Left Off His List of Tariffs
GONE MISSING
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 10:20PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 10:18PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Mikhail Svetlov/Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

President Donald Trump held up a massive board on Wednesday that listed new tariffs he was imposing on each country—but a big one was noticeably absent. Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Russia was not part of about 60 countries the Trump administration deemed the “worst offenders” in trade policy, along with Canada and Mexico. Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all imports but added levies as high as 49 percent on countries he accused of having unfair trade practices with the U.S. “For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers, and other forms of cheating,” he said in a White House ceremony. “And because we are being very kind ... We will charge them approximately half of what they charge us.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia was not listed because U.S. sanctions already “preclude any meaningful trade.” Still, the U.S. trades more with Russia than with some of the other countries on the list, like Mauritius or Brunei. Another White House official told NOTUS that Canada and Mexico were absent from the list because there was no further update to the existing tariffs slapped on them.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Newsmax Shares Plunge 80 Percent After Briefly Being Valued Higher Than Fox
MEME STOCK
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.03.25 11:50AM EDT 
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, celebratethe ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Michael M. Santiago/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Image

The MAGA cable channel Newsmax was briefly worth $30 billion this week before its share prices tumbled by 80 percent three days after its market debut. The company briefly had a market cap of $30 billion, surpassing Fox News by $5 billion, until Wednesday’s nosedive. The company kicked off its initial public offering at $10 on Monday morning and began trading at $14 before surging to $279 the next day and closing at $233. By the end of Wednesday, though, it had fallen to $52.52. The valuation now sits at $6.7 billion, even though the company posted a $72 million loss last year and is facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. Experts say it has all the hallmarks of a meme stock, a company whose shares gain viral popularity instead of being evaluated based on business fundamentals. President Donald Trump’s media company DJT was also considered a meme stock because it enjoyed a brief market surge despite bringing in almost no revenue. “This is like the initial market reaction to DJT on steroids,” Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick told The Independent. Nevertheless, Newsmax rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning—the same day markets plummeted in response to Trump’s trade war announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Meryl Streep Could Play Talking Lion in Greta Gerwig’s Netflix Epic
HEAR HER ROAR
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.03.25 12:24PM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 12:23PM EDT 
Meryl Streep at the Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence at The Beverly Hilton on January 3, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Meryl Streep at the Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence at The Beverly Hilton on January 3, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Gilbert Flores//GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s upcoming Narnia movie, Nexus Point News reported first and Deadline confirmed. Although they are not at the offer stage just yet, the Oscar winner will reportedly appear in the film adaptation of the sixth novel in the series. Based on C.S. Lewis’s novels, Aslan is a talking lion created as an allegory for Jesus who serves as Narnia’s guardian. The Magician’s Nephew, the book, chronologically takes place first in the series and details the origins of Narnia. It is centered around Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who uncover an alternative world through Kirke’s uncle’s magic. Apparently, Streep would be portraying Aslan as female in Gerwig’s adaptation, but not much is known about the exact plot yet. Singer Charli XCX is also in talks for the role of the white witch, and Daniel Craig might join the project too. According to the outlet, Craig is probably being courted for the role of Digory’s uncle in the film, which is expected to shoot this year.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Murdoch’s Paper: Trump Just Made the Swamp So Much Bigger
SO MUCH FOR DRAINING IT
Janna Brancolini
Updated 04.03.25 6:12AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 5:47AM EDT 
Donald Trump unveils his tariffs at the White House.
Donald Trump unveiled his tariffs at the White House on Wednesday. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs will be such a windfall for Beltway lobbyists that he might as well have called his announcement “Buy Another Yacht Day” for the Washington, D.C., swamp, the Wall Street Journal's editorial board wrote in a scathing op-ed. On Wednesday, Trump announced a baseline import tax of 10 percent on products from every country in the world, then hit products from about 60 countries with additional duties ranging from 20 to 34 percent. U.S. companies pay the tax, with the costs typically passed along the consumer. To avoid those additional costs of doing businesses and keep their sales strong, companies will seek exemption from the tariffs, the Journal warned. “Mr. Trump is saying there will be no tariff exemptions. But watch that promise vanish as politicians, including Mr. Trump, see exemptions as a way to leverage campaign contributions from business. Liberation Day is Buy Another Yacht Day for the swamp,” the paper’s editorial board wrote.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Kanye West Admits Bianca Censori Left Him Over His Unhinged Posts
ESCAPEE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 10:21AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, dumped him because of his disturbing and unprovoked social media rants, Page Six reported. The Australian architect allegedly had a “panic attack” sparked by the disgraced rapper’s continuous spread of vile hate on X which West details in his latest song “BIANCA.” The track is from his new album WW3 that comes out Thursday. “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps. “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.” The 47-year-old rapper confesses in the song that he is tracking her location through his Maybach app. He also mentions his wife’s family, claiming that they “want me locked up.” He likens his and Censori’s relationship to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura’s. Ventura left Combs in 2018 after nearly a decade and later accused him of rape and abuse. “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” he adds, referring to his late mother. He ended his track with, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Passengers Violently Tossed Around as Ship Hits Huge 40ft Waves in Cruise Nightmare
NOT SMOOTH SAILING
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.03.25 12:27PM EDT 
A cruise ship braces for impact in Antartica's Drake Passage.
Lesley Anne Murphy

Passengers onboard a cruise liner were thrown into walls and sent flying across rooms when the ship they were traveling in hit huge waves in an area notorious for wild conditions. Quark Expeditions’ Ocean Explorer ship took a hammering when passing through the infamous Drake Passage, between Argentina and Antarctica, last month. Travel blogger Lesley Anne Murphy captured footage of the moment 30-40ft waves crashed into the vessel, likening it to a “48-hour rollercoaster.” Writing on Instagram, she said she “survived” two “Drake Shakes,” the name given to the effect the passage has on vessels. “Yes, we were safe and it was insane… and at times, even fun?" she wrote last week. Murphy added that she and her fellow passengers were consigned to their cabins for a whole day due to safety concerns. The conditions did not shock staff, however, as the cruise company notes on their website that the area is “among the bodies of water most prone to powerful forces of weather.” It even touts the “opportunity to experience fierce weather and dramatic ocean conditions.” Writing on her Instagram story Sunday, Murphy added: “I fully realize these videos are probably preventing some of y’all from ever visiting Antarctica, but DO IT ANYWAY!”

Read it at PEOPLE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
CelebrityTeen Idol’s Wife Says His Body Is Now ‘Shutting Down’ After Cancer Battle
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebrityA-List Actor Turned Down ‘White Lotus’—And More Casting Secrets Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityCarrie Coon Responds to Meghan McCain’s ‘White Lotus’ Diss
Matt Wilstein
Hot Takes‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’: The Heartbreaking Netflix Series Everyone Is Obsessed With
Clare Donaldson
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Date Makes Lisa From Blackpink So Unlikable
Emma Fraser