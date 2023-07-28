CHEAT SHEET
Michelle Yeoh Marries Former Ferrari CEO After 19-Year Engagement
Michelle Yeoh, the Academy Award-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, got married on Thursday after being engaged for over 19 years. The actress, 60, wed 77-year-old Jean Todt, who was the CEO of Ferrari between 2004 and 2008, in a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland. Brazilian former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared news of the wedding on Instagram, sharing pictures of the happy couple and a picture of a card detailing their romance. “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the card read. It added that they were engaged on July 26, 2004. “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”