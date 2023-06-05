10-Year-Old Led Cops on 1-Mile ‘Lights and Sirens’ Car Chase

CHEAT SHEET
A suspect accused of stealing a car and leading cops on a mile-long highway chase before slowly crashing into a guardrail didn’t have a license. Because he is 10 years old. Michigan State Police were alerted to the vehicle’s theft by OnStar and simultaneous calls of a child behind the wheel of a Buick Encore on I-75, according to the Detroit Free Press. “The trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights and sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop,” police said. The child, who is now in juvenile detention, was not injured.