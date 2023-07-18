Michigan AG Charges 16 ‘False Electors’ for Plot to Overturn 2020 Election
F*CK AROUND, FIND OUT
More than a dozen people involved in the alleged “false electors” scheme to overturn the 2020 election have been charged with a litany of felonies, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Sixteen individuals who signed off on documents falsely claiming that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election are facing eight felony counts including forgery, conspiracy to commit election law forgery and uttering and publishing. Those charged—who range in age from 55 to 82—are accused of secretly meeting in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party’s headquarters and signing paperwork claiming to be “the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States of America for the state of Michigan.” But Nessel said: “That was a lie. They weren’t the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it.”