Michigan Airbnb Guests Sue Over Terrifying Bat Invasion

A group of women have filed a lawsuit against Airbnb and the owners of a Victorian home, who say they rented the house to celebrate their 50th high school reunion only to discover that it was infested with screeching bats that swooped down on them in their beds. “This played out like a scene from a Halloween horror movie,” attorney Jon Marko said in a press release, according to the Detroit Free Press. All the women had to get rabies shots after the July 26 invasion. The law firm says an exterminator discovered a colony in the attic that had been there for years.