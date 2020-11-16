Michigan and Washington Impose New Public Gathering Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Surge
11M & COUNTING
As the U.S. hit 11 million coronavirus cases nationwide, Michigan and Washington state’s governors imposed sweeping new restrictions on public life and social gatherings. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added new restrictions on Sunday set to take effect Wednesday that will ban indoor dining at restaurants, in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, and gatherings of over two households for at least three weeks. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee instituted new restrictions on gatherings that CNN reports will remain in effect through Dec. 14. The state’s restaurants will be limited to outdoor dining, with reduced capacity in grocery stores and religious services. Though less severe than Inslee’s stay-at-home order in March, the new rules prohibit indoor social gatherings of more than one household unless participants quarantine or receive negative COVID tests. In their announcements, Whitmer and Inslee appealed to the federal government to aid small businesses as Congress remains deadlocked over a stimulus package, with President Trump blocking President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team from receiving information on pandemic response.