Anti-Vax Leader Turned Lockdown Rage Into Money Maker

Ron Armstrong’s battle against COVID-19 restrictions has made him one of the best-known anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-quarantine figures in Michigan. It’s also turned into a financial bonanza for his company, which makes tabletop displays and has taken in tens of thousands of dollars from the activist groups he created.

In addition, two political candidates who were endorsed by his organizations have paid Armstrong’s company thousands more. Armstrong’s spokesman noted he’s broken no laws, but a good-government watchdog says the whole thing stinks.

“This speaks to the gaping holes in Michigan's campaign finance law,” said Simon Schuster, executive director of the nonpartisan Michigan Campaign Finance Network. “As a result we see people can use their positions of power or place in political movements to benefit themselves.”