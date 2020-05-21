Michigan Will Sue Companies That Let Trump Inside Unmasked, Warns State AG
Any company in Michigan that allows Donald Trump inside its facilities without wearing a face mask could face legal action, the state’s attorney general has warned ahead of the president’s Thursday visit. Trump is due in the state to look around a Ford facility in Ypsilanti that has been repurposed to make ventilators for coronavirus patients. The president has refused to wear a mask in public so far—but that’s not something state officials will take lightly. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told CNN early Thursday: “Honestly, if [Trump] fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state.” She added: “I think we’re going to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk. We simply can’t afford it here in our state.” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who represents the district that includes the Ford plant, also told CNN: “Leaders need to lead... I hope the president will follow the protocols because people will see the importance of wearing those masks. It matters.” Michigan has been hard-hit by the pandemic, with more than 52,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths.