Michigan AG Targeted by Man Who Threatened to Kill Jewish Officials
‘HEAVILY ARMED’
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday said the FBI confirmed she was among the targets of a “heavily armed” man who threatened to kill Jewish officials last month. Jack Carpenter III, 41, was arrested in February and charged with making interstate threats after posting messages on social media from Texas, including one tweet which said he was “heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is Jewish in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess,” according to the FBI. Carpenter was also allegedly found in possession of several firearms including a 12-gauge shotgun, three handguns, and a military-style hunting rifle. “The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter,” Nessel tweeted on Thursday. “It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials.”