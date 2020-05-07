Michigan Barber Defies Governor: I’ll Be Open ‘Until Jesus Walks In’

Read it at MLive.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered barber shops and salons to stay closed for the moment, but Karl Manke in Oswosso refused to obey, saying, “I’ll be open until Jesus walks in or until they arrest me.” Manke wasn’t arrested, but police did hit him with two citations he has to answer on June 6. Manke said he plans to reopen Thursday anyway—even though he admits he is ”scared” of the coronavirus. He’s had plenty of customers, including some who came from out of town as he became a cause célèbre for Michiganders who oppose the lockdown. Photos of the waiting area in the shop suggested customers were not keeping 6 feet apart.