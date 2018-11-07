Michigan Becomes 10th State to Legalize Recreational Weed

Michigan became the first Midwestern state to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday. Fifty-five percent of Michigan voters, who already have access to medical marijuana, approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana use, making it the 10th state where pot can now be sold for recreational use. Voters in Missouri and Utah approved marijuana laws for medical use, an initiative that even received support from the Mormon church. North Dakota, which has also legalized medical marijuana, rejected a measure to legalize recreational use. Thirty-three U.S. states have now legalized marijuana to some degree. Selling, possessing, or using marijuana remains illegal under federal law.