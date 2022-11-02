Michigan Boogaloo Boi Busted for Illegal Guns After Biting Dad, Feds Say
A Michigan man and so-called Boogaloo Boi was ordered temporarily held without bond by a federal judge Wednesday afternoon as the self-professed anti-government extremist appeared in court on firearms charges. In a newly unsealed affidavit, prosecutors say Timothy Allen Teagan’s illegal weapons cache was discovered after local cops arrested him Oct. 25 for allegedly beating up his own father—taking an unspecified number of bites at his forehead in the process. Ohio resident Aron McKillips, another member of the loosely affiliated Boogaloo movement, was also charged by the feds on Tuesday with weapons offenses, including allegations that he had acquired a grenade launcher. Teagan, who appeared Wednesday in Detroit federal court before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Stafford, is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday.