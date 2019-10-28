CHEAT SHEET
BACKLASH
Michigan Business Displays Gruesome Trump and Obama Halloween Decoration
A Michigan auto shop is receiving backlash after its proprietor displayed a Donald Trump scarecrow that’s holding Barack Obama’s head on a rope. Dave Huff, the owner of Quality Coatings, in Livingston County, claims the display was just for Halloween and not politically or racially motivated. Huff said “no race ever went into this thing,” and said he didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election or favor any candidate. “I don’t support anyone. I’ve never voted for anyone other than myself,” he said. The rope—which many people interpreted as a noose—was meant to represent a spine and a move from the videogame Mortal Kombat, according to Huff. Outrage over the gruesome display spread after a woman posted photos of it on Facebook, writing that she was “disgusted.” Huff later removed the rope, and added yellow tape across the Trump scarecrow that reads “PC-POLICE.”