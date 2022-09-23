Cannibal Killer Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Grindr Date
A Michigan man accused of killing and dismembering a 25-year-old hairstylist he met on Grindr—before eating parts of his body—has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the December 2019 crime. Mark Latunski on Thursday pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation after admitting to killing Kevin Bacon in his Bennington Township home after he went missing on Christmas Eve. Police say that Latunski confessed to cutting off the University of Michigan-Flint student’s testicles—and later eating them after the murder. “We have discussed this matter and consistently he’s been very clear, more than once, multiple times, on his choice and on his reasoning,” Mary Chartier, Latunski’s attorney, said in court on Thursday.