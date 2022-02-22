Punch-Throwing Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Suspended for Rest of Season

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
University of Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will miss the rest of the season after the Big Ten suspended him for five games for socking Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft on Sunday. Howard, who said he confronted the other coach because he was upset about the team’s timeout usage at the end of the game, will also have to pay a $40,000 fine. Two Michigan players and one from Wisconsin were suspended one game for throwing punches in the melee that followed. Howard has apologized for getting physical. “I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” he said in statement.