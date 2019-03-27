Michigan Cop Pleads Guilty in Celebrity Gun Ring Case

The former police chief of a Michigan village has pleaded guilty to “wire fraud and filing a false federal income tax return” after he maintained a large roster of “reserve officers” in a pay-to-play enforcement and weapons scheme. According to Michigan Radio, prosecutors are recommending a 12-18 month sentence for ex-Village of Oakley Police Chief Robert Reznick, along with $124,000 in restitution to the IRS. The Daily Beast reported in 2015 that about 100 wealthy individuals from outside Oakley were paying Reznick money to become reserve cops in order to obtain special gun permits and bulletproof vests. Reznick’s plea agreement also reportedly states the reservist officers got “badges and police identity cards” and directions on how to obtain an “enhanced” concealed firearm license. According to federal prosecutors, the individuals who paid Reznick reportedly included “Kid Rock, a member of the Detroit Lions, and Detroit-area developers and executives.”
After federal authorities and state lawmakers first started looking into Reznick’s reserve officers, he told The Daily Beast that he would refuse to give up specific names because it would leave his reserve officers vulnerable to ISIS. “These are brutal people who absolutely have no value of life,” Reznick said. “Whether or not it’s far-fetched doesn’t matter. Why would you want to put them in harm’s way?”