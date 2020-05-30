Michigan Couple Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shoots Himself in Head
Two Flint, Michigan, parents have been charged with manslaughter after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself. Kala White, 28, and Jaqualein Scott-Bradley, 28, had sent their son Jace and his 7-year-old sister upstairs so the couple could watch TV on the first floor, according to police. When White and Scott-Bradley heard a gunshot minutes later, they raced to the children’s room, where they found Jace laying on his top bunk bed next to a 9-millimeter handgun with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Genesee County prosecutors allege the couple left the loaded firearm accessible to their children. The parents face 15 years in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and also face child abuse and felony firearms charges.