NOT-SO-LUCKY
Michigan Couple Who Won $500K in Lottery Accused of Burglarizing Homes
A Michigan couple who won $500,000 in the state lottery three years ago was arrested last week for allegedly stealing from several homes within the past two months, MLive reports. Stephanie Harvell and Mitchell Arnswald were each charged with one count of second-degree home invasion and possession of burglary tools, after police claimed they committed a series of daytime burglaries in several counties. On Thursday, Harvell and Arnswald were stopped by deputies because their car matched a description of a suspect vehicle in a recent home burglary. Police then reportedly found items stolen from the home in their car, and discovered other items in their home linking them to other burglaries.
Harvell bought the winning scratch-off ticket in January 2016. In a Michigan Lottery press release, she claimed she and Arnswald would use the money to buy a home, a car, and set up college funds for her two daughters. Both of their bonds were set to $50,000 each, and they reportedly had not yet posted it as of Monday morning. They are slated to appear in court on Sept. 18.