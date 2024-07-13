President Joe Biden held a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night where a crowd implored him to not call off his re-election bid amid a growing number of Democrats in Congress who say otherwise.

“You made me the nominee. No one else. Not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not the donors. You, the voters decided. No one else. And I’m not going anywhere,” Biden said, adding he was “not done yet.”

Earlier, those in attendance chanted “don’t you quit” and “we got your back.” And when Biden commented critically on members of the media, the crowd booed them.

“You may have noticed that since the debate, the press—the good guys up there—they have been hammering me,” Biden said, eliciting the negative response from supporters.

“No, no, no, it’s okay,” Biden continued, seeking to tamp down the boos. “They’ve been hammering me because I sometimes confuse names. I say that’s Charlie instead of Bill. But guess what? Donald Trump has gotten a free pass.”

Trump’s verbal blunders include repeatedly confusing Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Biden himself with former President Barack Obama. Trump also flubbed a line while attempting to mock his rival last month.

Biden on Friday also took a few personal shots at the former president.

“It is time for us to stop treating politics like entertainment and reality TV,” he said, alluding to the former host of The Apprentice. Later, Biden referenced Trump’s odd fixation lately with sharks while making a dig at his well-known choice of leisurely activity.

“Poor Donald,” Biden said. “He can’t even watch TV this week because it’s Shark Week.”

Biden also warned about Project 2025, a controversial right-wing agenda for Trump’s return to office that he has tried to distance himself from.

“You heard about it? It’s a blueprint for a second Trump term that every American should read and understand,” Biden said, adding that his opponent isn’t publicly embracing it “just like he’s trying to distance himself from overturning Roe vs. Wade—because he knows how toxic it is. But we’re not going to let that happen.”