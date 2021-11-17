Daycare Shut Down After Child Is Put Through Clothes Dryer
DELICATE CONTENTS
A Michigan daycare has been stripped of its license after a child was stuffed into a clothes dryer by another child—who then turned the machine on. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the daycare operator never reported the potentially life-or-death incident to the parents of the victim, who was apparently rescued from the machine before she could be seriously injured. Instead, the woman brought the alleged perpetrator—described only as a “minor household member” in the family child-care home—to the hospital, saying she was “stressed out” because the child had “put a child in the clothes dryer and turned it on.” While that child was admitted to the hospital for mental-health treatment, the daycare operator is said to have failed to take action of any kind in regard to the other child, and she allegedly lied about the incident during a subsequent investigation. “It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child-care home,” the regulatory agency said in a press release.