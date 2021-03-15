Michigan Doctors Posted Sick Instagram Snaps of ‘Price Is Right’ Organ Weight Guessing Game
‘GUESS THAT WEIGHT’
Doctors in Michigan are under investigation after posting Instagram snaps of themselves playing a Price Is Right-type game in which they tried to guess the weight of organs they had just freshly sliced out of their patients. According to The New York Times, the docs are medical residents employed by Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. One of their Instagram posts, which were first obtained by the NBC affiliate WOOD-TV, showed an unidentified doctor holding up an organ with the caption: “The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight... It applies to much more than just babies. As always, ‘Price Is Right’ rules apply so if you go over then you’re out!” Spectrum Health, which runs three hospitals in Grand Rapids, said in a statement: “We were shocked and dismayed when we learned that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account not officially connected to Spectrum Health that was used by a group of medical residents.” None of the doctors have been identified.