Michigan Drops the COVID Rule That Gov. Whitmer Just Broke
‘I AM HUMAN’
Two days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violated a social-distancing restriction at a restaurant, she announced the state would be dropping that rule next week. But, Whitmer said, the rollback was planned well before the embarrassing incident, according to The Detroit News. Whitmer has apologized for breaking her own administration’s order, which dictated that tables can only have six people and must be 6 feet apart from other tables. “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant,” she said. “As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.” Whitmer was previously blasted for traveling to Florida to see her father after telling Michigan residents they should not leave the state.