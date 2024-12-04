Billionaire Larry Ellison’s new wife was revealed to be the missing link behind his investments in college football at the University of Michigan.

Football boosters thanked Ellison, 80—the world’s fourth richest man and founder of the Oracle cloud software—as a deciding monetary force in poaching top-rated high-school quarterback Bryce Underwood from Louisiana State University. The boosters also thanked Ellison’s wife, a 33-year-old woman named Jolin who also goes by Keren Zhu, reported The Wall Street Journal.

“I want to personally thank Larry and his wife Jolin who were instrumental in making this happen,” said Champions Circle booster collective chairman Nate Forbes.

The Journal reported that Zhu is an alum of the University of Michigan, with a 2012 bachelor of arts degree in International Studies. The outlet also reported that Zhu’s name appears on property owned by Octopus Holdings, which is owned by Ellison.

Although Ellison has not publicly confirmed that he has married for a fifth time, several sports officials have confirmed Jolin’s influence on Ellison’s decision-making.

Jolin and Ellison reportedly personally lobbied for Underwood on a Zoom call with Bryce and his father, Jay. Ellison recounted his upbringing on the South Side of Chicago, and Jolin reportedly expressed her interest in seeing the Michigan Wolverines back on top in the football world.

“It wasn’t really a pitch,” said Jay.

He added, “I guess happy wife, happy life.”

Retired quarterback Tom Brady, another Michigan alum, also reportedly called Underwood to lobby for him to attend the school.