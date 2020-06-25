Michigan GOP Candidate Blames Daughter’s Anti-Endorsement on Her Liberal College
A Republican vying for a seat in the Michigan state House has offered voters a baffling explanation for why his daughter publicly called on constituents to “pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad.” Candidate Robert Regan told The Hill on Thursday that his daughter, Stephanie Regan, had pleaded with voters via Twitter to steer clear of him because she attended a liberal college and “and you know, they just kind of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology.” He went on to say his daughter had taken issue with his stance because “her big thing has to do with the systemic racism that’s going on in the country.” “She’s a big believer in that,” he said, noting that he personally does not “buy into this whole systemic racism thing at all.” “The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic cause they seem to target the African American community,” he was quoted as saying by The Hill.