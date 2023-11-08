Michigan GOP Now Regrets Appointing an Election-Denying Chairwoman
BUYER’S REMORSE
Michigan’s struggling Republican party seems to be seriously regretting its decision to install an election-denying Trump loyalist as chairwoman. Just nine months after electing Kristina Karamo to a post that was supposed to last until early 2025, former allies are trying to push her out as the party battles infighting and a $500,00 debt. After suffering historic losses in the 2022 midterms, in which Democrats won control of all levels of state government, the party’s Trumpy faction elected Karamo, who rose to fame by falsely claiming election fraud in Detroit. But just nine months later, they’ve lost faith, petitioning for her ousting over her failure to improve the party’s dire financial situation, according to internal records reviewed by the Associated Press. It comes after a petty argument turned violent during a July 8 executive committee meeting in which a local official was hospitalized after a party activist “kicked him in the crotch,” according to a police report. If the petition goes to a vote, it would need 75 percent approval to remove Karamo. She didn’t respond to AP’s request for comment.