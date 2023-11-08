CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Michigan GOP Now Regrets Appointing an Election-Denying Chairwoman

    BUYER’S REMORSE

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Kristina Karamo attends a protest against the disposal of hazardous materials from the Ohio train derailment

    Rebecca Cook/Reuters

    Michigan’s struggling Republican party seems to be seriously regretting its decision to install an election-denying Trump loyalist as chairwoman. Just nine months after electing Kristina Karamo to a post that was supposed to last until early 2025, former allies are trying to push her out as the party battles infighting and a $500,00 debt. After suffering historic losses in the 2022 midterms, in which Democrats won control of all levels of state government, the party’s Trumpy faction elected Karamo, who rose to fame by falsely claiming election fraud in Detroit. But just nine months later, they’ve lost faith, petitioning for her ousting over her failure to improve the party’s dire financial situation, according to internal records reviewed by the Associated Press. It comes after a petty argument turned violent during a July 8 executive committee meeting in which a local official was hospitalized after a party activist “kicked him in the crotch,” according to a police report. If the petition goes to a vote, it would need 75 percent approval to remove Karamo. She didn’t respond to AP’s request for comment.

    Read it at Associated Press