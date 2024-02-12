Michigan GOP Lawmaker Disciplined for Racist ‘Great Replacement’ Post
SHAMEFUL
A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his state House budget and staff after sharing an X post about the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory claiming there’s a Jewish plot to replace America’s white population with non-white immigrants. GOP Rep. Josh Schriver has faced a backlash since reposting far-right activist Jack Posobiec’s image last week depicting black figures surpassing white ones on a world map. On Monday, Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate announced Schriver would lose his committees and resources as a result: “Rep. Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others.” For his part, Schriver told the Detroit News he opposed racists and said, “What I find strange is the agenda to demoralize and reduce the white portion of our population. That's not inclusive and Christ is inclusive!”