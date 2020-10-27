Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Nation Under Trump Is ‘the Worst Version of America’
‘WE DESERVE BETTER’
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she receives a “surge of vicious attacks” every time President Trump condemns her with his “violent rhetoric,” most recently after she was the target of a multi-state kidnapping plot involving right-wing militia groups. In an essay for The Atlantic published Tuesday, Whitmer argued that Trump’s rhetoric is dangerous and divisive. In sharp contrast with the bipartisan household she grew up in, where one parent worked for a Democrat and the other for a Republican, Whitmer says that America today has moved away from unifying shared values. Under Trump’s leadership, the United States has become “the worst version of America,” the Midwestern governor writes, saying he has failed the nation. “We cannot count on President Trump to rebuild America,” she says. “We cannot expect him to unite us against violence and hate.”