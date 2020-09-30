Michigan Gov. Whitmer Extends State of Emergency Another Month

Read it at Local4
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state of emergency for coronavirus until Oct. 27 as cases continue to rise around the state. Whitmer—who was attacked by President Donald Trump for her strong lockdown measures early in the pandemic—said the move will save more lives. “We are not out of the woods yet,” she said in a press release announcing the extension of her March executive order. The decision comes as anti-lockdown forces in the state are attempting to repeal the governor’s emergency powers—a phenomenon playing out around the country despite the fall surge in cases.