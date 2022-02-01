Wannabe Michigan Guv Offers ‘Sickening’ Argument Against Abortion for Rape Victims
‘DISGUSTING’
Michigan gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano says he doesn’t support abortions even for pregnant victims of rape because they could be carrying “the next president.” Firebrand chiropractor Garrett Soldano, speaking Monday on right-wing podcast “Face the Facts,” insisted to host April Moss that he was “always going to fight for life,” which would mean teaching pregnant women, including rape victims, “how heroic they are… that God put them in this moment.” Soldano continued: “And they don’t know that little baby inside them may be the next president, may be the next person that changes humanity.” His remarks, which went viral, drew ire from a number of politicians and activists. “This is truly sickening. I have no other words,” State Rep. Mari Manoogian tweeted. State Sen. Erika Geiss called the clip “disgusting.”Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s political director, Ron Owens, said Soldano’s words were “absolutely disgusting and dangerous” but far from unique in the crowded GOP primary field.