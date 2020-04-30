Michigan Governor’s Stay-at-Home Orders Do Not Violate Residents’ Constitutional Rights, Court Rules

Read it at Michigan.gov
Michigan’s stay-at-home orders do not violate citizens’ constitutional rights, Michigan’s Court of Claims ruled Wednesday. The plaintiffs in the suit had alleged that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, among the strictest in the nation, infringed on their right to due process. The court denied their request for a preliminary injunction against the order and ruled against their allegation that the Emergency Management Act was unconstitutional. “Those liberty interests are, and always have been, subject to society’s interests—society being our fellow residents,” wrote judge Christopher Murray. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was “pleased with the court’s decision.” The state’s Capitol building was the site of an anti-lockdown protest in mid-April, and President Donald Trump has feuded with Whitmer over her shelter-in-place orders.