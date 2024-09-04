Michigan Has Some Absolutely Wild 2024 ‘I Voted’ Stickers
CONTEST WINNERS
The results are in after Michigan voters cast 57,000 votes in one of the most important elections of the year: the first ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest. Michiganders had to make the difficult decision of deciding the nine winners of the first ever ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest in July and they did not disappoint. Three elementary and middle school, three high school and three general submissions were chosen out of the nearly 480 submissions, according to the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Among the winners, were a simple “I voted yay” spelled with backward letters, a wolf ripping its shirt apart with an American flag behind it and a small person saluting next to the flag and the text “I’m cool I voted.” “Thank you to all of the Michigan students and residents who created a design for our state’s first ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” Benson said in an August press release. “Every Michigan voter should walk out of the polls with pride... now, we can share that pride in our democracy with a sticker designed by some of our state’s talented and creative artists.” “Winning stickers will be available for election clerks to order for the November election,” according to the Michigan Department of State.