It's Over. Bernie’s Push for a Trump-Like Takeover Is Done.

With Joe Biden taking Michigan (along with Mississippi and Missouri), Democrats can heave a gusty sigh of relief that they won’t be nominating a socialist as their party’s standard bearer.

Michigan was Sanders’ lifeline in 2016; not this time. Things won’t get any easier for Sanders next Tuesday; Florida could very well be his Waterloo, and Ohio and Illinois aren’t looking likely to be feeling the Bern either.

This is a moment to step back and appreciate the magnitude of what has transpired. We have become inured to rapidly changing news cycles, but Joe Biden’s turnabout still amazes. Just 10 days ago, Bernie seemed to have the nomination in the bag.