High School Student May Have Shared Teacher’s Accidental Zoom Bathroom Video on Snapchat
PANDEMIC NIGHTMARE
A teacher at a Michigan high school may have accidentally kept her Zoom on while she went to the bathroom. To make matters even worse, a student allegedly taped the incident and uploaded the video to Snapchat. “We want to make you aware that there was an incident on a Zoom class yesterday at Walled Lake Central High School where both staff and students made choices that compromised social integrity," district spokeswoman Judy Evola said in an email to parents Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press. Walled Lake Central High School outside of Detroit has temporarily kept the teacher and student from attending class while they and the sheriff’s department investigate the incident. The student could face felony charges if police say he took and shared the video. A source told The Detroit Free Press that the teacher mistakenly kept her Zoom on at the end of class.