Michigan High Schooler Accidentally Ignited ‘Homemade’ Explosive at School

A Michigan high school student accidentally set off a “homemade explosive device” in his classroom, authorities said Monday. The 16-year-old student of Newaygo High School suffered “moderate-severe” injuries, according to the school district, while four classmates and their teacher were injured. While authorities are still investigating the blast, investigators said Monday they didn’t believe the student acted with malicious intent. Peggy Mathis, the district’s superintendent, told The Grand Rapids Press that the explosion was “not an attack or designed to be something malicious, but a serious lack of judgment.” Class was cancelled for the rest of the day. Authorities are still investigating what the explosive device was.