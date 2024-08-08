Michigan Judge Goes Viral Again After Defendant’s Meltdown

A Michigan judge is going viral again for the way he handled an unruly defendant who nearly descended his courtroom in chaos.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson from Washtenaw County was met with disdain by 45-year-old defendant Darrell Lester Jarrell during a pre-trial hearing for a trespassing case on Wednesday.

Because Jarrell does not have email or a phone number and is only able to be contacted by P.O. box, Simpson offered to move back his court date to give him more time to talk to his public defender. However, Jarrell got angry at the prospect of prolonging his case, saying he was “ready to leave this state as soon as possible.”

Angered, Jarrell asked “What’s the hold up?” He added, “It’s trespassing. I can technically leave—and you guys can issue a warrant—as long as I don’t return... kiss my ass.”

To which Simpson responded, ”No. No. No. You don’t come up in here.”

“F--- you,” Jarrell interrupted. “F--- you.”

Simpson said Jarrell was in contempt of court and sentenced him to 93 days in jail as he kept swearing at the judge.

“That’s another 93 days. That’s another,” said Simpson.

By the end of the proceeding Jarrell had been issued with 558 days in jail.

After being contacted by the Daily Beast for comment on the courtroom eruption, a spokesperson for Simpson said “he does not publicly comment on cases currently pending” before his court.

Yet this isn’t the first time Simpson’s courtroom has gone viral. On May 15, a 44-year-old Corey Harris virtually joined Simpson’s courtroom for driving on a suspended license.

When Simpson asked if he was driving, the man responded: “I’m pulling into my doctor’s office, actually.” He added, “Just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” said Simpson before sending Harris to jail.