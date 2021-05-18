CHEAT SHEET
Judge Tosses Michigan Election Lawsuit That Trump Was Still Clinging To
Last week, more than six months after the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump released a statement claiming that a pending lawsuit in Michigan would, finally, uncover massive election fraud. But, like almost every other attempt to prove the election was fraudulent, that effort was tossed by a judge on Tuesday. A rural voter in Antrim County filed the suit, arguing that he was entitled to an audit because tabulators were preprogrammed to switch votes, but Michigan Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer said that a post-election audit conducted by Michigan’s secretary of state’s office had already concluded that the result was fair and accurate. Trump won the county with 61 percent of the vote.