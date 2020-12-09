Michigan Lawmaker Kicked Off Committees After ‘Warning’ to ‘Trumpers’ in Facebook Video
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
A Michigan state legislator was stripped of her committee assignments after she issued “a warning to you Trumpers” in a Facebook video. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat from Detroit, told viewers, “for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay. I love y’all.” Johnson, who is Black, received death threats from Trump supporters after questioning Rudy Giuliani during a recent hearing, with one voicemail that she posted to her Facebook page saying, “You should be swinging from a fucking rope, you Democrat.” In a joint statement, Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and incoming Speaker Jason Wentworth—both Republicans—said that “threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American,” but “they’re even more unbecoming of an elected official.”