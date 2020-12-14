Violent Threats Shut Down Michigan Legislature’s Offices Ahead of Electoral College Meeting
OUT OF HAND
The Michigan State House and Senate office buildings have been forced to close their doors Monday after receiving violent threats coinciding with the day that the state’s electors are due to cast their votes for Joe Biden. According to the Detroit Free Press, officials already announced last week that the Capitol would be closed to the public during the Electoral College meeting because of expected protests. However, an alert went out Sunday to senators, representatives, and employees to tell them that the offices will also shut down. A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said Sunday: “The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but based on credible threats of violence.” State Rep. Kevin Hertel wrote that the closure was “because credible threats have been made as Michigan’s electors to the Electoral College will meet.”