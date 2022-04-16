Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering and Filming Torture of Teen Girl
‘HORRIFIC’
A Michigan man was convicted Friday for taunting, torturing, and murdering a teen girl in 2021, a brutal crime he recorded and showed to friends, prosecutors say. According to police, Andrew Lafey, 22, shot Gracyn Brickley, 18, twice with a .22 rifle behind a house on Feb 16. Lafey then began stomping her face as she lay dying, which he recorded on his phone. Once Brickley was dead, he buried her in the snow and went back inside where he replayed the 11-minute video for his friends and father. The next morning, his father reported his son to the police. “The circumstances of Grace Brickley’s death were horrific,” County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt said. “The Defendant video taped himself stomping on and taunting Grace Brickley, ...[inflicting] multiple injuries to her face and breaking her jaw.” A jury in Michigan found Lafey guilty of first degree murder and torture, which he will be sentenced for in June.