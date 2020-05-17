Michigan Man Charged With 1989 Murder of His 14-Year-Old Adopted Daughter

Read it at Associated Press
A 70-year-old man in Michigan already facing murder charges in a separate case is now also charged with the 1989 murder of his 14-year-old adoptive daughter, the Associated Press reports. Dennis Bowman allegedly killed Aundria Bowman, reported her as a runaway, and buried her body under cement in 1989. Police discovered her remains in February 2020 near his home. He’s charged with murder, child abuse, and mutilation of a body and faces life in prison. Those are far from the only allegations, however. Bowman was extradited to Virginia in February and charged with the 1980 rape and murder of 25-year-old Kathleen Doyle, the wife of a Navy pilot, and he plans to plead guilty.