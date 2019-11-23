CHEAT SHEET
Michigan Man Arrested in 1980 Rape-Murder of Navy Pilot’s Wife
For years, police believed that a serial killer had murdered Kathleen Boyle in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1980. But nearly four decades after the Navy pilot’s wife was found raped, stabbed and strangled, cops have arrested a different suspect: a Michigan man named Dennis Bowman. Authorities did not explain where the break in the cold case came from, but The Virginian-Pilot reported that they cited “forensic evidence.” Police initially charged confessed serial killer Henry Lee Lucas with the slaying, but he later recanted in Boyle’s case and many others and officials believe he fabricated many of his admissions before his death.